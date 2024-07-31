Wayanad landslides: A tragedy of three reports buried by dissent

Mundakkai in Meppadi panchayat in Kerala, the centre of a series of landslides that hit Wayanad district early on Tuesday, experienced 572 mm of rainfall over 48 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) guidelines, rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in a day is classified as extremely heavy.

The landslide debris reached Chooralmala Angadi, 6 km from the epicentre, in an area not known to be prone to landslides.

Just three kilometres downhill from the current epicentre Mundakkai is Puthumala, where in August 2019, another landslide claimed 17 lives and completely washed away Puthumala post office, Chamundeshwary temple, Puthumala mosque, the canteen of the tea estate of Harrison Malayalam, and two settlements of tea estate labourers.

This area falls in an ecologically sensitive zone, according to reports by both the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) chaired by Professor Madhav Gadgil and submitted in 2011, and the High-Level Working Group (HLWG) led by space scientist K. Kasturirangan in 2013.

The HLWG was set up to look into the WGEEP panel report as Gadgil had suggested demarcating 64 per cent of the Western Ghats as an Ecological Sensitive Area (ESA).

But the recommendations could not be implemented as there was severe opposition to the suggestions, and the Union ministry did not notify the area as ecologically sensitive. Kerala and Karnataka opposed designating some areas as ecologically sensitive, which delayed protections, and allowed continued rock quarrying, mining, and new industrial developments.

The Gadgil report designated the entire Western Ghats as an ESA and recommended that no new dams based on large scale storage be permitted in ecologically sensitive zone 1. Since both the Athirappilly and Gundia hydel project sites fall in this zone, these projects should not be accorded environmental clearance, the report said.

According to the Gadgil report, talukas in Vythiri, Mananthavadi and Sultan Bathery fell within ESZ 1, the most ecologically sensitive zone in the Western Ghats. The report had suggested that this region should promote only minimal-impact tourism.