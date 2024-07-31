Wayanad landslides: Shah claims Kerala warned early, Vijayan refutes claim

With the death toll rising in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union home minister Amit Shah stated in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre had provided an early warning to the state government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Shah claimed that the Union government had alerted Kerala about the potential for landslides seven days in advance.

Slamming the state's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Shah said, “My condolences to the bereaved families. I want to clarify something to the country. They kept on talking about early warning. I want to clarify that on 23 July, the government of India gave an early warning to the government of Kerala, which was seven days before the incident, and then on 24 and 25 July too, early warning was given,” said Shah.

At a press briefing in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, however, Vijayan refuted Shah's claim and said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides. However, the district received over 500 mm of rainfall, considerably higher than what was predicted by the IMD.

"A red alert was issued for the district only after the landslides hit on Tuesday morning," Vijayan said. The CM also said this was not the time for "blame games" and that he was not taking Shah's remarks in an adversarial manner.