Wayanad landslides: Shah claims Kerala warned early, Vijayan refutes claim
Union home minister says warning issued a week ago, state chief minister says red alert issued only after landslides
With the death toll rising in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union home minister Amit Shah stated in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre had provided an early warning to the state government led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Shah claimed that the Union government had alerted Kerala about the potential for landslides seven days in advance.
Slamming the state's Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Shah said, “My condolences to the bereaved families. I want to clarify something to the country. They kept on talking about early warning. I want to clarify that on 23 July, the government of India gave an early warning to the government of Kerala, which was seven days before the incident, and then on 24 and 25 July too, early warning was given,” said Shah.
At a press briefing in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, however, Vijayan refuted Shah's claim and said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert in the district ahead of the landslides. However, the district received over 500 mm of rainfall, considerably higher than what was predicted by the IMD.
"A red alert was issued for the district only after the landslides hit on Tuesday morning," Vijayan said. The CM also said this was not the time for "blame games" and that he was not taking Shah's remarks in an adversarial manner.
On Tuesday, two massive landslides struck the Mundakkai and Chooramala areas in Vellarimala village under Meppadi panchayat at 2.00 am and 4.10 am. Latest reports indicate that over 150 people have been killed in the landslides, with many still missing. The deceased and injured were airlifted to a temporary camp at St Mary’s College in Sulthan Bathery before being transferred to nearby hospitals.
Shah had earlier noted that on 26 July, a warning was issued about heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, which could lead to landslides, mudflows, and potential loss of life. “Questions are being raised about the early warning system of the government. The government has spent Rs 2,000 crore after 2014 on the early warning system,” Shah added.
As Shah was speaking, CPI(M) MP John Brittas intervened to say that the Kerala government had evacuated two villages. Shah then warned him saying if he said anything more, Shah would be compelled to reveal more details, which would only harm the Pinarayi Vijayan government.
The home minister then continued his attack on the state government over the latter's criticism of the Centre's early warning system. “I did not want to comment on the matter, But questions have been raised on the country's early warning system. So instead of crying 'listen to us, listen to us', please read it, ” said Shah.
He said the Centre had dispatched nine NDRF teams on 23 July to Kerala after heavy rainfall was predicted for the southern state. “The Opposition keeps on blabbering about early warning. Under this early warning system, on 23 July, at my direction, nine NDRF teams were sent to Kerala considering that there could be landslides. The Kerala government did not evacuate people in time,” Shah said.
Shah asked what the Kerala government did about the warning by the Union government. “Were people shifted? If they were shifted, how did they die? The project of early warning started in 2016 and by 2023, India had the most modern early warning system. There are only four countries which can predict seven days in advance and India is one of them,” he added.
He said the Wayanad landslide deaths could have been reduced had the Kerala government acted on the Centre’s warnings or responded promptly after the NDRF teams arrived.
Congress general-secretary (organisation) and Alappuzha MP K.C. Venugopal had moved a calling attention motion on Wednesday morning for a short duration discussion on the Wayanad landslides.
Speaking on the issue in Lok Sabha, Venugopal said the state government has to clarify about the warning issued by the Union government. “We want to know what action the state government took based on the warning from the Union government and what follow-up the Centre did. We are not politicising the issue, but there should be answers,” Venugopal said in Parliament.
Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the military is doing a good job and it is important to support the people of Wayanad. “It is the second time this tragedy has occurred; this took place 5 years ago as well. It is clear that this area has an ecological issue, so this should be looked into and whatever hi-tech solution can be brought forward, will be good," the Congress MP said.
Adding to what Venugopal had said, the Indian Union Muslim League's E.T. Mohammed Basheer said it should be ascertained if the Union government gave an early warning and if the state government acted on it.
With inputs from PTI
