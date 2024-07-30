Wayanad landslide: Kerala MPs demand it be declared a national disaster
Across party lines, the state's leaders want more support from the Centre. Several are on the ground, with more—including Rahul Gandhi—on their way to Wayanad
The Congress demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the massive landslides in Wayanad on Tuesday, 30 July, with Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose submitting an ‘adjournment of business’ notice calling for focus on this disaster.
In his notice, Eden also urged the central government to accelerate rescue efforts and provide all possible assistance to those affected.
Kuriakose, whose own constituency has reportedly been affected, also asked for the Wayanad landslides to be declared a national disaster.
Speaking on the issue, former Wayanad MP and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi described the situation as he said, “More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off, and the devastating loss of life and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I have spoken to the defence minister and the chief minister of Kerala, and I request the union government to extend all possible support and medical care, (ensure) immediate release of compensation to deceased people (and if that compensation can be increased as well), restore vital transport and communication lines, and set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the affected families.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Even as the threat of further landslides looms over Wayanad and the Western Ghats, Gandhi pointed out that the country has been witnessing an alarming rise in landslides over the last few years. “There is an urgent need to map landslide-prone areas, to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address growing frequencies of national calamities in ecologically fragile areas,” Gandhi told Parliament.
Major landslides struck Meppadi, Mundakkai town and Chooral Mala early on Tuesday, killing at least 63 people and hospitalising over 70. The first landslide hit Mundakkai around 1 a.m., during heavy rain. While rescue efforts were underway, a second landslide occurred near Chooralmala School at 4 a.m., flooding the school, which was being used as a camp, along with nearby homes and shops.
Around 400 families are now stranded in Chooral Mala town after the collapse of the bridge which was its sole access to Attamala, in Mundakkai. This collapse has severely disrupted rescue operations, with many injured and several vehicles washed away. The full extent of the damage is unclear due to a power outage as well.
In the Rajya Sabha, CPI floor leader P. Sandosh Kumar demanded that the calamity be declared a national disaster and that all relief from the union government be rushed to Wayanad. “Generous compensation must be ensured to the victims’ kin, those injured and those whose houses and properties were destroyed,” added Kumar.
He wanted Kerala, with its unique geography, to be included in the list of ecologically fragile states as well.
Congress MP Jebi Mather also reminded the Rajya Sabha that the devastation from the landslides is not even measurable yet. “There have been several deaths; families have been swept away. Our request is that the government should declare it as a national disaster,” he said. “Provide Rs 5,000 crore package immediately. A bridge has collapsed, so a temporary bridge has to be made and NDRF should help.” (It was reported earlier in the day that Air Force helicopters had been sent in.)
The state government has also requested military assistance for rescue operations, with a team from the Wellington-based Madras Regiment on its way to Wayanad. The district collector, police chief and Kalpetta MLA T. Siddique are on-site to oversee the efforts. Fire-fighting and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are already present, with an additional NDRF team en route. Additionally, the State Emergency Operations Centre has directed two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps to proceed to Wayanad. However, two helicopters from Sulur Air Force Station were unable to land at the location.
Five ministers, including A.K. Saseendran and Kadannappalli Ramachandran, are also headed to Wayanad to coordinate the search-and-rescue mission.
In the past 24 hours, ecologically fragile areas such as Meppadi, Vythiri and Vaduvanchal have experienced torrential rain. According to data from the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, many locations in the Western Ghats have received over 300 mm of rain.
According to sources, Prime Minister Modi is in touch with Union ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien regarding the situation. He has reportedly instructed BJP president J.P. Nadda to mobilise party workers in the region to support the ongoing relief efforts as well.
