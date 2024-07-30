Wayanad landslide: Kerala MPs demand it be declared a national disaster

The Congress demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the massive landslides in Wayanad on Tuesday, 30 July, with Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose submitting an ‘adjournment of business’ notice calling for focus on this disaster.

In his notice, Eden also urged the central government to accelerate rescue efforts and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Kuriakose, whose own constituency has reportedly been affected, also asked for the Wayanad landslides to be declared a national disaster.

Speaking on the issue, former Wayanad MP and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi described the situation as he said, “More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off, and the devastating loss of life and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I have spoken to the defence minister and the chief minister of Kerala, and I request the union government to extend all possible support and medical care, (ensure) immediate release of compensation to deceased people (and if that compensation can be increased as well), restore vital transport and communication lines, and set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the affected families.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Even as the threat of further landslides looms over Wayanad and the Western Ghats, Gandhi pointed out that the country has been witnessing an alarming rise in landslides over the last few years. “There is an urgent need to map landslide-prone areas, to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address growing frequencies of national calamities in ecologically fragile areas,” Gandhi told Parliament.