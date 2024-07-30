Kerala govt seeks military help for rescue operations in Wayanad

The Kerala government on Tuesday, 30 July, sought the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad district.

A defence PRO said that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a medical officer, two junior commissioned officers, and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Separately, a defence statement said based on a requisition received from the Kerala government on Tuesday morning "for rescue of approximately 250 persons likely to be stranded in a major landslide in Meppadi Panchayat" in Vythiri Taluk two rescue columns of Indian Army with a strength of approximately 200 soldiers from Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, along with medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from Territorial Army from Kozhikode has been deployed.

It said assistance was sought from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.