54 dead, hundreds trapped as massive landslides hit Kerala's Wayanad district

The collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places." he said.

In a video message, UDF MLA T. Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from the Mundakkai area.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that two Air Force helicopters will depart for Wayanad from Sulur shortly to take part in the search and rescue operations.

Vijayan said all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.

The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.

Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers -- 9656938689 and 8086010833 -- the statement said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has said that Fireforce and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team en route to Wayanad.

According to district authorities, several families have been moved to the various camps or homes of their relatives in the wake of the landslides.

