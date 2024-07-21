Landslide on Kedarnath trekking route kills 3, injures 8

Three devotees died and eight others got injured in a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday, 21 July officials said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when the devotees were hit heavy stones and debris falling down from the hill.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and disaster management teams reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation, he said.

Those killed have been identified as Kishore Arun Parate (31), from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Sunil Mahadev Kale (24), a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalna district and Anurag Bisht from Rudraprayag, Rajwar said.