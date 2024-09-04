Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi donates one month salary to KPCC for rehabilitation work

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month's salary -- Rs 2.3 lakh -- to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) towards rehabilitation activities for the victims of the Wayanad landslides, the party's state unit said on Wednesday, 4 September.

KPCC general secretary M Liju, in a statement, said that the donation was made to the funds being collected by the Congress' state unit as part of Gandhi's announcement that the party will build and provide 100 houses to the people of Wayanad who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the devastating landslides of 30 July.

As part of the fundraising, a mobile app -- 'Stand with Wayand - INC -- has been created, the statement said.