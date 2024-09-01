Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad post-landslides

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is imperative to make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in Wayanad and encourage people to visit the area by dispelling the notion that it is a "dangerous" place in the aftermath of the recent landslides.

Gandhi made the assertion during a virtual meeting with some Kerala Congress leaders and Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a post on X along with a video clip of the online meeting on relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, Gandhi said Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides. "While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts," he said.

"There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will greatly aid the people of Wayanad — tourism. Once the rains cease, it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the area and encourage people to visit," the former Congress president said.