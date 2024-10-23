Priyanka Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad after massive roadshow

Priyanka also said she was deeply grateful to Kharge for giving her the "privilege" of being the UDF (the Congress-led United Democratic Front) candidate from Wayanad, and "it is my honour to represent you (people of Wayanad), if you give me a chance".

Recalling her visit to Wayanad after the massive landslides which destroyed three villages in the hill district and claimed over 200 lives, she said everyone she met was engaged in helping others.

"Your courage deeply touched me. It would be a big honour and a great privilege for me to be a part of your community and your family. I am here to fight your battles, stand by you through thick and thin, be your voice, and I will not let you down," she said.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Priyanka said the present times were one where those in power were trying to divide the people who voted them to power. "They do not hesitate to subvert democracy. It is not the politics on which our nation was founded," she said.

The Congress leader also said all religious texts, be it the Bible, Gita or Quran, teach love, humility and equality.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul asked the people of the hill region to take care of his sister, just as they had protected and looked after him when he needed it most.

"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most.

"The rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off until it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.