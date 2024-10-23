Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first poll campaign sees massive turnout in Kalpetta

UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats.

Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also lined both sides of the nearly 2 km roadshow route.

Gandhi Vadra will be contesting against the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP’s Navya Haridas.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and the Rae Bareli constituency as well, decided to vacate Wayanad.