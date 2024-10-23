Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s first poll campaign sees massive turnout in Kalpetta
The Congress leader is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, and will be contesting against the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP’s Navya Haridas
Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered in Kalpetta on 23 October, Wednesday, to participate in a massive roadshow welcoming Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as she prepares to make her electoral debut by filing nomination papers for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll.
Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night, 22 October, along with her mother, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, led the roadshow along with her brother, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, from the new bus stand at Kalpetta.
Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle, along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.
UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats.
Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also lined both sides of the nearly 2 km roadshow route.
Gandhi Vadra will be contesting against the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP’s Navya Haridas.
The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and the Rae Bareli constituency as well, decided to vacate Wayanad.
