Wayanad welcomes its 'princess' Priyanka to her electoral baptism

Priyanka’s presence in Kerala is also expected to be a booster to the party in the state.

The Congress leaders were keen to have her as the candidate in the event of the seat being vacated by Rahul. Her victory is regarded as a foregone conclusion here and yet it will be historic, with the brother–sister duo and the mother all entering Parliament in their different capacities.

Kerala Congress workers say the move to field Priyanka from Wayanad was well conceived. While Rahul concentrates more on the North, Priyanka can do likewise in the South. “We were not happy about Rahul vacating Wayanad. When the news went around in the party circles, it was dismaying, to say the least. But when Priyanka’s name was announced, it was celebration time once again,” said KPCC executive member K.L. Paulose.

“The people of Wayanad will ensure victory for Priyanka with a bigger margin," said Paulose.

Keralites don’t think parivarvaad (dynastic candidacy) is an issue at all. Never mind what the BJP and others might say, it is the people who decide who they want and their decision is final — that much is true.

"How can the BJP even afford to talk of parivaar?" Paulose asked. A meeting of the Wayanad DCC was held this morning to discuss the new candidacy, he said, adding there is no information yet about Priyanka’s visit to the constituency. However, he added: