Rahul slams BJP's dynasty politics, calls cabinet 'Parivar Mandal'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Modi government over dynastic politics and dubbed the NDA ministry a "parivar mandal" as he pointed out several ministers in the new Modi government who hail from political families.

"Those who call the tradition of struggle, service and sacrifice of generations as nepotism are distributing the will of power to their 'sarkari parivar' (government family)," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This difference between the words and actions is called Narendra Modi," he added.

In his post, Gandhi named H D Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Jyotiraditya Scindia, son of former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, son of first pro tem speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Rinchin Kharu, Raksha Khadse, daughter-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, and Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as part of NDA's "Parivar mandal".