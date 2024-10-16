Spotlight on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s electoral debut in Wayanad bypolls

With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the by-polls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the stage is set for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut from the Kerala constituency that could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics.

Soon after the EC announced the Wayanad by-poll, the Congress declared that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (52) would be its candidate from this seat in Kerala.

With the Congress fielding the AICC general secretary from Wayanad, party workers put up posters in the constituency which read: "Wayanadinte Priyankari (Wayanad's beloved)".

Days after the Lok Sabha polls, in June itself, the Congress had announced that Rahul Gandhi would retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make her electoral debut.

If elected, this will be Gandhi Vadra's entry into Parliament as an MP.

This will also be the first time that three Gandhi family members — Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka — will be in Parliament together.

The EC on Tuesday announced by-polls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as in 48 assembly constituencies.

The by-poll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 assembly seats will be held on 13 November, along with the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly.