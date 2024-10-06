Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks Modi govt over IMPCL ‘privatisation’ bid

"Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) located in Mohaan, Almora, Uttarakhand was established in 1978 by the Central and state governments together," she said in her post in Hindi.

It is a major factory of Ayurveda and Unani medicines which supplies medicines across the country and abroad, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out.

Last year it made a profit of 18 crore and is preparing to give a dividend of 6 crore to the government, she said.

This unit has more than 500 employees and thousands of small farmers supply their small produce and raw materials to it, she said.

"The plan to sell the profit-making drug factory is exposing the truth of the hypocrisy of promoting Ayurveda and AYUSH," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

"What could be its motive other than filling the coffers of selected friends by handing over the country's precious assets?" she said.