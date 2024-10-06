Congress to form govt, party high command to decide on Haryana CM pick: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday, 5 October, exuded confidence about the Congress forming government in the state with a comfortable majority and reiterated that the party high command will decide on the CM pick based on the opinions of the legislators.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls ended on Saturday evening and the results would be declared on Tuesday. Several exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state where the BJP ruled for two consecutive terms.

"We are forming the government with a comfortable majority," Hooda (77) told reporters at his Rohtak residence.

On the predictions made in exit polls, the senior Congress leader said, "I have been saying that according to our assessment, we are forming the government... the people have decided to bring the Congress to power. There was a wave in favour of our party."

Asked who would be the chief minister if the Congress comes to power, Hooda reiterated that there is a laid down procedure in the party, according to which "the opinion of the MLAs will be sought and the high command will decide".

About Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala also reportedly being aspirants for the chief minister's post, he said one can have aspirations in politics but there is a procedure.

Asked for his comments on BJP leaders claiming that their party will return to power, Hooda quipped, "What else will BJP say? They will come to know once results are out."

During the hustings, the BJP only kept talking about the Congress and did not put the report card of their works in the last 10 years before the people because they had no achievements to show, he said.