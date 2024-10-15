ECI announces dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the dates for the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, voting will take place on 20 November, while in Jharkhand, it will be held in two phases, on 13 and 20 November.

The results will be declared on 23 November for both states.

While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on 26 November, the term of Jharkhand's assembly will conclude on 5 January 2025.

In addition to these elections, by-elections will be held in Kerala's Wayanad on 13 November and in Maharashtra's Nanded on 20 November.

In West Bengal, by-elections will be held for six seats: Taldangra, Sitai, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Madarihat. These seats became vacant after their respective MLAs contested and won Lok Sabha seats.

These polls were postponed earlier this year, with the delay attributed to the security arrangements required for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, per chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar.

The EC has also announced by-polls for 2 Lok Sabha seats and 48 vacant assembly seats across the country. Five seats in Assam, seven in Rajasthan, four in Bihar, six in West Bengal, three in Karnataka, two in Kerala, four in Punjab, nine in Uttar Pradesh, two in Sikkim, one in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have been announced too.

Maharashtra elections

For Maharashtra, all 288 assembly constituencies will vote on 20 November. The election notification will be issued on 22 October, with the last date for nominations being 29 October.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on 30 October, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by 4 November. Maharashtra has a total of 36 districts, 288 constituencies and 9.63 crore voters, with over 1 lakh polling stations across more than 52,000 locations.