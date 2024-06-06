Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah of exit polls scam worth Rs 30 lakh crore

Even before the BJP-led government at the centre can take oath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on former (and potential) prime minister Narendra Modi and his former home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 6 June — over the stock market crash on counting day, with results at odds with the exit polls.

Addressing the media at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi highlighted suspicious stock market activity linked to the recent Lok Sabha elections.