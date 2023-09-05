LS polls to be influenced by 100 mn stock market investors, 500 mn social media users, 130 mn first time voter

Three new cohorts that could influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are stock market investors (about 100 million), social media users (over 500 million) and first time voters (about 130 million).

These are not mutually exclusive pools but are mostly larger than they were in 2019, this is especially true of stock market investors, which now number an estimated 100 million to 120 million voters, about four times larger than five years ago, Morgan Stanley said in a report.

These three cohorts, because of their growing size, will add complexity to the electoral process, which will continue to be dominated by caste and religious groups and farmers who remain the largest voting bloc.