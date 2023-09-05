Election season's 'Revdi' debate: Freebies vs Welfare schemes

As Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh gear up for assembly polls, it is very much the season of dishing out revdi -- not the popular winter snack, but that which warms up the political contenders’ enthusiasm to win elections!

Revdi, as freebies are colloquially called, is a common phenomenon during election time that takes centerstage. And with it comes the expected debate between the ruling and the opposition parties regarding freebies v/s welfare measures — a line that clearly divides parties into two groups: those that support freebies and those who vehemently criticise it.

The debate (and the concern) has been intense, and reached a point that on 22 January 2022, before the impending Uttar Pradesh assembly election when parties were competing with tall promises of free electricity, water and other essentials, BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a petition in the Supreme Court.