I distribute freebies which angers PM: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he distributes seven kinds of freebies that is why the Prime Minister is angry with him.

“I say yes, I am distributing freebies. What problems do you have? I give seven types of freebies: (1) free electricity, (2) world-class schools, (3) free medicines, (4) free water, (5) free bus rides for women, (6) free pilgrimage for senior citizens, and (7) we are making efforts to provide employment to youths. We have made arrangements for the employment of 12 lakh youths. The Punjab CM has provided 30,000 government jobs in his state and is making more efforts,” Kejriwal, while addressing a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, said.

He said that there is inflation, and he (Kejriwal) was only trying to bring smiles to peoples’ faces through freebies, which isn’t wrong.

Kejriwal said that as inflation keeps on rising, the salaries remain the same.