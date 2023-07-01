On July 7, Gujarat HC to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree

The Gujarat High Court will on July 7 hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's review petition regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree.

This comes after the court on March 31 had set aside an order from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that directed the Gujarat University to search for information regarding Modi's degree.

The court also had that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was not obligated to provide the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of the Prime Minister.

It further imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal.