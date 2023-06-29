'Don't insult people of Delhi': Kejriwal to LG on 'freebies'

Hitting out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his remarks on "freebies", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to "insult" the "hard-working people" of the national capital.

On Wednesday, Saxena said people of Delhi are now "used to freebies" at an event titled 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan' organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saxena's remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government's subsidies, primarily on water and electricity.