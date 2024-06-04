Sensex, Nifty nosedive as trends show less seats to BJP than exit polls

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty have tanked by over 5 per cent in the late morning trade of 4 June, as the initial trends in the vote counting showed BJP winning significantly fewer seats than predicted in exit polls.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 3,311.87 points, or 4.33 per cent, to 73,156.91.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,102.55 points, or 4.73 per cent, to 22,161.35.

At the time, the BJP-led NDA was leading in 280 seats per the trends available for 528 seats, while the Congress also crossed the 100-mark in terms of leads, the Election Commission data showed.

Soon after, the BSE benchmark dived 4,131.44 points, or 5.40 per cent, to 72,337.34; Nifty slumped 1,263.3 points, or 5.43 per cent, to 22,000.60.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, the State Bank of India (SBI) tanked over 10 per cent, while Power Grid and NTPC plunged nearly 10 per cent.

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards.

The BJP was ahead in 234 seats at 10:30 a.m. The Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading in 200 seats—a performance that appeared much better than what was predicted in the exit polls.