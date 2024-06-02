Akhilesh dismisses 'pro-BJP' exit polls, says prepared months in advance

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday questioned the veracity of Lok Sabha exit polls, saying the Opposition had already said "pro-BJP media" would show the ruling party crossing 300 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The exit polls, which had been prepared months before and are only being shown on TV channels now, would create scope for "fraud", Yadav alleged. He also alleged that using the exit polls, the BJP wanted to benefit from the share market which opens on Monday, and added that "disappointed faces" of BJP leaders are telling the truth.

Insisting that the INDIA bloc was winning the Lok Sabha polls, the SP chief also called on candidates and their polling agents to closely "monitor" the EVMs on counting day.

Several exit polls, which were aired on Saturday evening, predicated a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA. Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on Tuesday, 4 June.

"Understand the chronology of the exit poll. The opposition had already said pro-BJP media would show the BJP crossing 300 seats, which would create the scope for fraud. Today's pro-BJP exit poll was prepared many months ago, the channels just aired it now. Public opinion is being deceived through this exit poll," Yadav said in a post on X.