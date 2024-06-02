What storms will 4 June bring?

You’ve heard they’re coming back, you’ve heard they are not. You’ve heard they will return with a thumping majority and you’ve heard Modi has sensed the end is near. You’ve also heard about his latest stunt — the 45 hour (televised) meditation session at Kanyakumari’s Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a short ferry ride from the mainland at the confluence of the three seas.

There is reason to hope the worst is over, there is reason to fear it’s yet to come.

When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to take oath as prime minister in 1996, the BJP had 161 seats, 111 short of the majority needed to win a trust vote. Only three parties supported the Vajpayee government — the Shiv Sena, Haryana Vikas Manch and Akali Dal.

The government fell in 13 days, but Vajpayee went down in style — "Sarkarein aayengi, sarkarein jayengi, lekin loktantra balshali rahega (governments will come and go but democracy will live on),” he said, wowing parliamentarians across the divide. The second time Vajpayee resigned was in April 1999, when he lost the confidence motion by just one vote.

It’s plausible that Modi will have a sketchy majority this time round. But Modi is no Vajpayee. He will not resign — opening a Pandora’s box of constitutional conundrums. With the verdict still sealed in our dubious EVMs, let’s consider four possible scenarios.

Scenario 1

The BJP gets a resounding mandate of 300 to 350 seats, with the NDA allies chipping in with around 50 more. Modi preens like never before. There are celebrations across the country. Parades with even bigger cut-outs of Modi in sundry costumes, from military gear to tribal wear. Band, baaja, baraat. Towering images of Ram, showers of petals and gulal, fireworks, the works.