India's missing gate keepers

Polling is now almost over as we head inexorably for result day on 4 June, and it is a prospect which fills me with dread. Never, ever, have we had an election so filled with hate, bigotry, despicable language, threats, complaints, lies and manipulation. Never have we had an election where the stakes were so high, especially for the demonised and intimidated 14 per cent of our population pushed to the borders of citizenship.

Never have we seen a prime minister so contemptuous of the law, conventions, canons of basic decency and language, basic humanity. Never have we seen a citizenry so divided by religious fault lines. Never have we been in a position where the survival of our very Constitution is under threat. For, regardless of the results on 4 June, the country is headed for a dangerous period of instability, chaos and even more social conflict which may threaten our very survival as a functioning democracy.

How did we reach this point of almost no-return?

We have reached this nadir of democracy because people who were entrusted with the responsibility — on oath — to defend the values of our republic have looked the other way, at best, or have colluded with the usurpers at worst. Without their indulgence, accommodation and hand-holding of these inimical forces, the country would not now be teetering on the edge of the precipice. They have been found to be missing in action when the country most needed them.

The prevarication of the judiciary, its inability or unwillingness to confront the executive, is perhaps the single most important factor which has emboldened this regime to push the frontiers of the Constitutional envelope, to salami-slice it with impunity without having to amend it.

Inordinate delays in deciding important cases have resulted in fait accompli which have invariably favoured the government. The jurisprudence of the "sealed cover" has made a mockery of the law, as we saw in the Rafale case. Court monitored inquiries — Pegasus, Hindenberg — have never reached any satisfactory closure, allowing the government to claim a "clean chit".