ECI presides over a travesty of democracy, at best a paper tiger

What does it mean, in practical terms, to run a free and fair election? Here are some essential prerequisites, in my view:

Accuracy: The conduct of elections must be 100 per cent accurate in enfranchising those who are constitutionally eligible and in holding back those who are not eligible.

Awareness: All citizens should have full information about each step of the voting process. They should be able to exercise their vote without any confusion.

Non-partisan environment: The election process and the media ecosystem should be neutral such that neither is content suppressed nor is anybody able to get away with untruths, let alone Nazi-level propaganda.

Reliability: The process should be transparent enough that multiple people can validate that it took place according to the rules and nothing untoward or illegal took place.

Equality of access: The system should not discriminate between candidates based on the size of their party or whether they run as an independent candidate. There should be no bar for any average citizen to fight an election.

The most desirable outcome would involve absolute integrity of polling, uncompromised security of devices, reliability of the counting and polling processes and devices that deliver a result consistent with the intent expressed by voters.

Such an outcome would inspire confidence that everyone has had a fair and equal opportunity to be a voter, that the party holding executive power has not had undue influence on or gains from the process, and that the system has delivered a result that truly reflects the will of the voters.

