Lok Sabha polls: What to expect on 4 June — and the days after

I sincerely hope the Hon'ble Lordships who dismissed the petitions for mandatory counting of VVPAT slips (with wholly unwarranted aspersions on the petitioner, the Association for Democratic Reforms) are able to sleep soundly these days.

I also hope they have by now realised how misplaced their touching faith in the current Election Commissioners was.

For every round of polling brings fresh disturbing news of malfunctioning of EVMs, of only the BJP symbol being displayed no matter which key one presses, of EVMs being 'captured' by ruling-party goons with the connivance of the police, of Muslim voters not being allowed to vote, of a BJP candidate (who has no business being inside a polling booth except to cast her vote) forcibly lifting the burkhas of Muslim women to verify their ID, of CCTV cameras in strongrooms being rendered ineffective by electricity 'failure', of en mass deletion of names of voters of a particular community — all accompanied by the sepulchral silence of the Election Commission.

In one of the laziest judgements delivered in recent times, the hon'ble judges premised their order on complete faith in the Election Commission and its impartiality.

How wrong they were is being proved on a daily basis.

For the present Election Commission is the most deplorable, partisan and incompetent one we have had since 1947. It is as transparent as a block of granite, as communicative as a Trappist monk who has taken a vow of silence and as straight as a corkscrew.