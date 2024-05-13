BJP candidate booked for asking Muslim women to show face to check identity

BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha was on Monday, 13 May, booked by election authorities after a video clip in which she was purportedly asking burqa-clad women Muslim voters to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards surfaced.

In the video, Latha was seen asking the women voters at a polling booth to lift the burqa and show their faces so that she could verify their identity.

"A case is registered in Malakpet police station against Madhavi Latha, contesting candidate, BJP, under Sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act," the Hyderabad collector said in a post on X.