Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah over poll code violation
Congress leaders allege that minors were present on the dais with Shah during a BJP rally in the city on 1 May
Hyderabad Police have registered a case against Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K. Madhavi Latha, and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in an election campaign rally recently.
In a complaint to the Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on 1 May, during a BJP rally from the city's Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minors were present on the dais with Shah.
Niranjan Reddy also alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that this represented a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to information available from the FIR copy.
Following Reddy's complaint to the poll panel, the CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah in Moghalpura police station at 7.00 pm on Thursday, 2 May.
Other accused persons in the case include T. Yaman Singh and senior BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy and legislator T. Raja Singh.
The police have registered a case under IPC section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant) and are probing the matter further.
