Hyderabad police register FIR against Amit Shah over poll code violation

Hyderabad Police have registered a case against Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K. Madhavi Latha, and other BJP leaders for allegedly using minors in an election campaign rally recently.

In a complaint to the Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Niranjan Reddy alleged that on 1 May, during a BJP rally from the city's Laldarwaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minors were present on the dais with Shah.

Niranjan Reddy also alleged that a child was seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that this represented a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, according to information available from the FIR copy.