EC drags its feet over 'communal' animation by Karnataka BJP

The post is titled, “Beware…Beware…Beware…! It shows a bird’s nest with three small eggs labelled 'Scheduled Castes' (SC), 'Scheduled Tribes' (SC), and 'OBCs'. It then shows two men, thinly disguised animated versions of Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, walking in and dropping a big egg, labelled 'Muslim'. When this egg hatches, the chick wearing a skullcap is bigger than the rest, and Rahul feeds it from a box marked 'funds'. The chick grows and with its wings, pushes the other chicks out of the nest.

The complaint pointed out that the animation video was intended to promote enmity and hatred between Muslims and others, namely SC and ST communities. It also sought to portray the Congress party as anti-SC/ST and OBC.

Stating that the post violated the model code of conduct (MCC), with the state holding its second and last phase of polling for 14 Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday, 7 May, it clearly aimed at influencing and intimidating voters belonging to the SC/ST communities, the complaint added. The animation showing a chick marked ‘Muslim’ kicking other chicks marked ‘SC, ST and OBC’ was in poor taste and designed to incite voters against voting for the Congress.

The post also resorted to falsehood, as nowhere has the Congress manifesto mentioned that allocations of funds to SC, ST and OBC communities will be cut and handed over to the Muslim community. The false narrative, however, has been peddled by even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election speeches and despite complaints, the ECI has failed to act.