ECI response to Kharge letter on voter turnout data regrettable: Congress

The Congress on Friday termed as "regrettable" the Election Commission of India's (ECI) "approach" to addressing issues raised by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in his letter to leaders of opposition parties on the delay in sharing voter turnout data.

In a statement posted on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress president had raised "perfectly legitimate" issues on which there have been widespread concern and comments.

"The approach of the Election Commission to addressing these issues is deeply regrettable," the senior Congress leader said.

The ECI took strong exception to Kharge's letter and termed it as an attempt to "push a biased narrative" under the guise of seeking clarifications. Ramesh said the commission's response to Kharge was "simply beyond description".

The commission condemned Kharge's statement in which he wondered whether the delay in releasing voter turnout data was an "attempt to doctor the final results".

The poll panel said it found Kharge's letter, placed in the public domain in the middle of the ongoing electoral process, "highly undesirable" and designed to create confusion, misdirection and impediment to the conduct of smooth, free and fair elections.