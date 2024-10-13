ECI must clarify questions raised by Congress about EVMs: Sibal

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the Election Commission of India (ECI) must clarify the questions raised by the Congress about EVMs in the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly polls. Sibal also asserted that he is of the opinion that misuse of EVMs does take place in the elections.

On Friday, the Congress submitted more complaints to the ECI alleging discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during counting of votes for the election.

Congress candidates from 20 assembly segments, in written complaints to the ECI, have alleged that the batteries in some of the EVMs were charged at 99 per cent during counting on 8 October.

The complaints follow the Congress' shock defeat in the assembly elections after the party failed to win a simple majority after 10 years of BJP rule in Haryana.

Asked about the allegations, Sibal said, "The questions that the Congress has raised about EVMs, it is providing proof to the Election Commission on it. So, I do not know much about it but the EC must give a clarification on it. I think misuse of EVMs does happen, to what extent it happens, I cannot say.

"From the beginning I am against this. I have given many statements in the past. What is opaque must not be accepted," the former Congress leader and current independent Rajya Sabha MP added.