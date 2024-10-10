Congress fact-finding team to review Haryana poll debacle

The Congress top brass on Thursday, 10 October, held a review meeting on the party's shock defeat in the Haryana assembly polls and decided to form a fact-finding team that will speak to all its candidates to find out the reasons for the debacle.

Sources said the leaders during the meeting discussed the possible reasons for the "unexpected" results in Haryana and decided to set up the team to ascertain the reasons behind such results and also look into complaints of "discrepancies" in EVMs, as alleged by party candidates.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal, AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, as well as AICC secretaries for the state, participated in the review meeting.

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria joined the meeting online.

However, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and a few other senior leaders from the state were not present in the meeting.

"We held a review meeting on Haryana election results. As you all know, as the exit polls and opinion polls had showed, the results were unexpected.

"There was a lot of difference between exit polls and actual results. We discussed that, what could be the reasons for that. We will take appropriate steps going forward on this," Maken told reporters after the meeting.