Lessons for secular forces from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir: CPI(M)

The contrasting results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls provide "valuable lessons" for the secular forces in the struggle against the BJP in the days to come, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Wednesday, 9 October.

In a statement, the Politburo of the CPI(M) said the Congress needs to introspect, while claiming that the BJP won in Haryana due to "micro-caste mobilisation and insidious communal propaganda".

The Congress lost in Haryana despite 10 years of anti-incumbency against the BJP. The Congress–National Conference alliance won in Jammu and Kashmir, though the Congress could get only 6 seats out of over 30 it contested, while the NC won 42.

"The contrasting results thrown up by Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana state elections, the resounding success in Jammu and Kashmir and the unexpected setback in the latter, provide valuable lessons for secular forces in the struggle against BJP in the days to come," CPI(M) said.

"In Haryana, the BJP managed to secure a majority of seats in a close fight with the Congress, but with a narrow margin of 0.6 per cent vote share over Congress. Its success is marked by micro-caste mobilisation and insidious communal propaganda. The Congress will have to introspect as to the other factors responsible for this verdict," it said.