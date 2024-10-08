Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah back in power with NC–Congress win?

The junior Abdullah said that as grateful as he was for the vote of confidence reposed in him by the NC president, "this is a decision for the legislative party of the NC" and a decision to be taken by the allies together.

"In a couple of days, we will call our legislative party meet where the NC legislative party leader will be elected. Then, we will sit with the alliance to decide who will head it. Then, when we have all the letters of support, we will stake our claim to the LG for government formation," Omar Abdullah added.

Just a few months ago, Abdullah endured a surprise defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Now the Assembly poll, held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is a redemption of sorts for the National Conference leader.

But then, a Lok Sabha member thrice over (1998, 1999, 2004), he has been known to come back stronger after every electoral defeat.

With NC president Farooq Abdullah easing into retirement, many were of the view that this election would be decisive for Omar Abdullah's political future. Would his de facto captaincy of the NC in recent years bear fruit?

For the better part of the last five years, the 54-year-old former union minister had indeed ruled out standing in the assembly polls until statehood was reinstated for Jammu and Kashmir. Indeed, he went to the extent of stating that he refused to humiliate himself by entering the Vidhan Sabha of a union territory.

However, as the Congress and National Conference alliance was cemented, he was convinced to contest not in just one but two constituencies — Ganderbal, his family's traditional seat, and Budgam. Meanwhile, the Congress promised to do everything possible to return statehood to Jammu & Kashmir once elected.