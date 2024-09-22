Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirms Congress' development agenda for Jammu & Kashmir

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, 22 September, reiterated the party's commitment to its "progressive development agenda" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the importance of safeguarding constitutional rights.

"The Indian National Congress pledges to safeguard the Constitutional Rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Kharge wrote in a post on X, adding, "Our progressive development agenda is for everyone."

He further highlighted that the party's 'Seven Guarantees' for the region focus on social justice and economic empowerment, which will lead to a brighter future.

The Congress recently released its manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections under the campaign hashtag '#HaathBadlegaHalaat'.