Whither the riches of paradise? Jammu and Kashmir's economy sans Article 370

Five years after Article 370 was ‘abrogated’, the state of the economy in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is grim, to put it mildly.

The unemployment rate in the what used to be India's northernmost state was a whopping 17 per cent in February 2024. Compare 12. 3 per cent in Bihar and 6.6 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. This despite the tall claims of booming tourism, that new start-ups and industries allegedly pepper the landscape that is customarily called a paradise.

While both AP and Bihar were singled out for special packages in the 2024 Union Budget, Jammu and Kashmir was ignored by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman — who, in the absence of an elected assembly, presented the former state’s budget in Parliament for the sixth year in succession.

Mia Altaf, the National Conference MP from Anantnag–Rajouri, speaking in the Lok Sabha, pointed to rising unemployment and inflation in the state. Pensioners are not getting their pension and bills of contractors are pending for over a year, he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi–Srinagar air tickets are so expensive that it is not just impacting tourism, but making it difficult for the common people to travel during emergencies, he complained.

"Various projects are languishing and people are facing hardship due to non-completion of these projects,” he added. The frustrated MP suggested that a joint committee of Lok Sabha members should visit Jammu and Kashmir to get the real picture on the ground.

He was even more peeved at the union finance minister not consulting anyone from the Jammu and Kashmir before presenting the budget for the union territory. Shouldn’t she have consulted stakeholders, business owners, traders and entrepreneurs, as well as locals MPs, he wondered aloud.