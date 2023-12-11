Supreme Court orders restoration of J&K statehood, but upholds abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, in concurring judgements today, 10 December, upheld the validity of the Union government’s August 2019 Constitutional Order that abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 370 was a temporary condition, stated the bench.

The Supreme Court also directed that Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood should be restored and elections be held by September 2024.

The bench—led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and including Justices S.K. Kaul, Sanjeev Khanna, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant—had reserved its verdict on 5 September on as many as 23 petitions challenging the Presidential Orders of 2019 repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, after hearing the matter for 16 days.

There were three judgements in the matter: one from CJI Chandrachud on behalf of justices Gavai, Surya Kant and himself, and one each from justices S.K. Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, that were separate but concurring.

Justice Khanna, in particular, had a few differing points in his judgement.