Congress' stand on Article 370 clear, every voice in country should be heard: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Europe, said here on Friday that the party's stand on Article 370 was very clear and it also wants to ensure that every voice in the country is heard, with people being allowed to express themselves freely.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in the Belgian capital, Rahul Gandhi said: "Our position on Article 370 is very clear. It's in a resolution passed in the CWC. We are for ensuring that every single person in our country has a voice, and is allowed to express themselves. We feel very strongly that Kashmir should develop, Kashmir should progress, and there should be peace in Kashmir."

He was responding to a question about Article 370 and restrictions imposed on opposition leaders in the union territory in 2019.

When asked about the India's relationship with Russia and the US, the senior Congress leader said: "I mean, India of course has a relationship with Russia and India has a relationship with with the US. India is a large country and it will have relationship with many countries. That is a normal thing and India has every right to have relationship with whoever it wants."