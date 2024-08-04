Jammu-Kashmir: To lose people’s trust is to lose the war on terror

Terrorists cannot operate without local support. Since 2019, the Jammu division has seen a sharp acceleration in terrorist activity. The attack in January 2023 when militants killed seven civilians in Dangri village and the more recent assault on a pilgrim bus in Reasi in June 2024 are just two instances of the Pakistani deep state seizing the opportunity opened up by the reduction of troops, both army and paramilitary, from the Jammu division.

In order to neutralise terror networks, the inhabitants of this mountainous and densely forested terrain are invariably the first line of defence. It was, therefore, imperative for the Modi government to ensure that the Muslim populace in Jammu & Kashmir were not alienated from mainland India.

The Modi government seems hellbent on doing the exact opposite. Even as the citizens of J&K reluctantly accepted the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre set about a mammoth delimitation exercise undertaken to favour the BJP’s core constituency of Jammu by bringing together two ethnically disparate cultural units of Rajouri and Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag under one unit.

This was followed by granting Scheduled Tribe status in early 2024 to the Pahadi Muslims. By doing so, they alienated the Gujjar community who have served as the eyes and ears of the security forces since 1947. The devaluation of J&K state-hood and the failure to hold Assembly elections deepened this schism.

There have been 30 attacks on security forces since May 2021. Many could have been averted by timely tip-offs. Take the incident on 8 July 2024, when terrorists threw grenades and opened fire on the convoy of a Garhwal Rifles’ unit on patrol in Kathua district. The ambush left five jawans dead and another five critically injured.

Investigations reveal that Pakistani terrorists attacked this unit with the support of local over-ground workers (OGWs). An even more daring attack took place on 9 June, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the third time. Nine people lost their lives, including the driver and conductor of the bus, and 33 people were injured.