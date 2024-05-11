Jammu and Kashmir: A case of hit-and-run?

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are of crucial importance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. For one, these general elections are being held after the abrogation of Article 370. This was followed by a delimitation exercise most Kashmiris believe was undertaken to favour the BJP’s core constituency of Jammu.

As if this demographic engineering were not enough, the BJP also tried hard to woo different communities including the Pahari Muslims, who have been granted Scheduled tribes (ST) status this year.

With everything going so well for the BJP, why then has it not put up a single candidate in the three constituencies of Anantnag–Rajouri, Baramulla and Srinagar (the two latter going to the polls on 13 May, the former on 26 May)? Is this withdrawal a reality check for a party that did not hesitate to downgrade J&K’s statehood and strip it of its special status?

The delimitation exercise has met with tremendous criticism even from the local populace. The tagging together of two geographically and ethnically disparate cultural units of Rajouri and Anantnag in this newly drawn Parliamentary constituency has upset the voters of Rajouri and Poonch districts (with a population of 11.2 lakh) while Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam districts have a total population of 17.7 lakh according to the 2011 Census.

There seems little room for mainstream political discourse in a region where elections continue to be fought over issues of identity and special status. The BJP chose to beat a hasty retreat and decided to score through its proxies.

The first shock they received was when one of their proxies, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former chief minister of J&K, chose to withdraw his candidature from the Anantnag–Rajouri seat in which he was pitted against another former CM — Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) and veteran NC (National Conference) leader Mian Altaf Ahmed.