Jammu and Kashmir: 'BJP has suspended almost all tiers of democracy,' says Jairam Ramesh

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign visit to Udhampur today, 12 April, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to take the BJP-led central government to task over the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir

In a sharp jibe at the Modi government, Ramesh said the Centre has suspended democracy at every level in Jammu and Kashmir, and alleged that it is refusing to hold elections just in order to retain power.

In his post on X, Ramesh spoke of the deteriorating situation and the passing of the buck between the Election Commission of India and the Union government of this now union territory: