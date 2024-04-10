Congress stands committed to unity, BJP wants artificial uniformity: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, 9 April said that the party is committed to "unity" while the BJP wants "artificial uniformity".

Addressing media persons at Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, the AICC general secretary, who arrived in the state during the day to campaign for Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir, said the 2024 elections will be the most important one for the people of the country as it will be a "battle between unity and uniformity".

“The Congress wants to strengthen unity by celebrating the country's diversity while the BJP and its allies want to impose artificial uniformity,” he said.

Article 371 (A) was included in the Constitution of India in 1963 when the state of Nagaland was formed, he said, adding that the Article that provides special provisions for Nagaland will "come under attack as the BJP had removed Article 370 from the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The framework agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM in 2015. However, nine years have gone by and we still don’t know the details of the agreement. The BJP promised during the assembly polls that the election is for a solution but till today there is no solution only confusion and they have fooled the people of Nagaland,” he said.