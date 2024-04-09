Alarm bells ringing in economy, households sinking into debt: Congress

Asserting that "alarm bells" are ringing in the Indian economy, the Congress on Tuesday claimed stagnant wages and high inflation have forced households to borrow money just to get by, and they are slowly sinking into debt.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also stressed that the Congress' 'Nyay Patra' or election manifesto is a direct response to the "failures" of the Modi government and said "dus saal anyay kaal (10 years of misrule)" ends on 4 June, when the results of the upcoming elections are to be declared.

"All the alarm bells are ringing in the Indian economy, only Mr Modi does not seem to hear them. Under his leadership, India has witnessed record levels of unemployment, high inflation, declining real wages, widespread rural distress, and dramatic increases in inequality," Ramesh said in a statement.

He said the latest report from a leading financial services company shows the devastating impact that Modi's policies have had on Indian households.

"According to the report, household debt levels reached an all-time high of 40% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by December 2023. Furthermore, at 5% of GDP, net financial savings have also dropped to their lowest level in 47 years!" he said, referring to the report in the Business Standard.