Rise in MGNREGA person-days last year 'living monument' to Modi govt's failures: Congress

The Congress on Monday said unemployment and stagnant wages are defining features of the Modi government's "anyay kaal", and the increase in MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) person-days in 2023 is a "living monument" to the current dispensation's many failures.

In a statement, Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh said the data on demand for MGNREGA person-days in the last financial year released by the government shows that rural India is still reeling from economic distress as a result of economic mismanagement and incompetence.

He said MGNREGA was designed by the Congress-led UPA government as a safety net for the rural poor, providing a guarantee of 100 days of employment when the economy is in distress. "It is demand-driven, which means that employment is generated only when there is no alternative paying better wages," he said.

During FY 2023-24, poor rural families demanded 305 crore person-days of work under MGNREGA, which is an additional 40 crore person-days in FY 2023-24 compared to the pre-pandemic era, Ramesh pointed out.

He also said, "There is now a growing wealth of data that confirms our fears of widespread unemployment and stagnant wages, particularly in rural India: The ILO's (International Labour Organization) recent India Employment Report showed that each year, India adds around 70-80 lakh youths to the labour force, but between 2012 and 2019, there was almost zero growth in employment — just 0.01 per cent."

The same report showed that real wages of regular workers remained stagnant or declined between 2012 and 2022, he said, adding that inflation has been uncontrolled, and workers can now afford less than they could 10 years ago.