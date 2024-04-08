'Modi ki guarantee' means putting all opposition leaders in jail after 4 June: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to take action against corruption after 4 June, stating that the BJP's "Modi ki Guarantee" implies imprisoning opposition leaders post-elections.

Addressing a rally in the state's Bankura district, the TMC chief accused the BJP of "turning the entire country into a jail" and urged wives of TMC leaders to hit the streets if their men are arrested ahead of the polls.

Results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections from 19 April to 1 June will be announced on 4 June.

Continuing her tirade against the central agency, Banerjee alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

"The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable," she said.

Addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, PM Modi had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after 4 June.