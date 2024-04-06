NIA officials attacked women in Bengal, not other way round: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 6 April, accused National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials of attacking local women at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district and not the other way round.

Claiming that officials of the central probe agency had barged into several houses in the early hours over an incident of "bursting of crackers in 2022", she defended the villagers' response as self-defence.

"The attack was not perpetrated by the women of Bhupatinagar, but rather by the NIA team," she said at an election rally in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat.

"Will the women sit back if they (NIA) go to their houses at night? They will try to defend themselves?" she asked.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two key conspirators in a 2022 blast case amid an attack on the probe agency's team by a crowd in East Medinipore district, an official said.

An NIA officer was injured and a vehicle belonging to the probe agency was damaged in the attack, a spokesperson of the federal investigating agency said.

Later, the NIA team lodged a complaint at Bhupatinagar police station, an official said.