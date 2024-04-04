Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of not following Model Code of Conduct

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 4 April, accused the BJP of not following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee alleged that the central investigating agencies, BSF and CISF are working at the behest of the BJP and urged the Election Commission to look into it and ensure a level-playing field.

"You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP... The BJP is destroying the country," she said.