Mamata disowns brother for opposing party nominee, refutes ‘dynasty politics’ barb

In a purported effort to nullify the BJP’s allegation of promoting “dynasty politics” in her party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday “disowned” her younger brother Swapan 'Babun' Banerjee after the latter expressed his indignation over the party re-nominating Prasun Banerjee from the Howrah Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

In the process, Banerjee sounded keen to convey the underlying message that she was ready to tackle dissenting voices in her party in the run-up to the polls, even if that meant having to start the clean-up from her home.

The TMC chief's expression of displeasure against her brother came in the wake of Babun expressing his intentions to contest as an independent candidate from the seat and take on the TMC nominee.

Minutes after Banerjee’s announcement, though, Babun took the proverbial U-turn from his earlier position, stating, "I consider Didi’s rebuke as a blessing" and “sort things out with her at the soonest after meeting Didi at home”. Babun, currently in Delhi attending personal matters, seemed to have also shifted from his earlier stand of contesting the polls as an Independent.

“I will say this directly, some people get exceptionally greedy as they grow up. They must play their games keeping the family aside. I don’t consider him to be a member of my family. From today, my immediate family, my extended family of people and I are snapping all relationships with him,” Banerjee told reporters in Jalpaiguri, sounding annoyed.

“No one should call him my brother,” she said, “You can consider him an independent individual. But please do not associate my name with him anymore. I announce that my family and I are dissociating ourselves from him once and for all.”